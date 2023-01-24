Global wealth management platform buys Miami-based YieldX

FNZ, the global wealth management platform, has agreed to acquire YieldX, a US-based provider of fixed income portfolio management technology, optimization services and direct indexing tools for the wealth management industry. In a statement, FNZ said financial institutions, advisors and their clients will benefit from the unique combination of its full-service, end-to-end platform and YieldX's digital infrastructure and technology solutions. These "innovative capabilities", which will be integrated into FNZ's wealth platform, would enable clients to scan the universe of fixed-incom...