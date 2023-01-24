Capital Group and UBS launch 'multi-sector' income fund

Capital Group has launched a Multi-Sector Income fund, which will have an exclusive distribution partnership with UBS Global Wealth Management for investors in Europe, including the UK, and Asia. The fund will invest in four income sectors: investment grade corporate bonds; high yield corporate bonds; emerging market bonds; and securtised credit. It can also invest in a "small proportion" outside these sectors as "opportunistic exposure". Captial Group will be able to tilt exposure to the sectors to create a "balanced risk profile". The UCITS fund will be managed by five portfo...