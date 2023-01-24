Rising UK IHT receipts on track for 'record-breaking' year

The UK government netted £5.3bn from inheritance tax (IHT) between April and December 2022, which was £0.7bn higher than in the same period a year earlier, latest official statistics show. Figures from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) showed frozen thresholds were catching more estates in the IHT net. Canada Life technical director Andrew Tully said: "The latest IHT receipts suggest we are on a trajectory for a record-breaking year, with the frozen thresholds catching more estates in a wider tax take. IHT is no longer an issue for the wealthy only, but with effective financial planning muc...