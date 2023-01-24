Goldman Sachs slashes asset management investments that hurt earnings - reports

Goldman Sachs is looking to shed some of its holdings in alternative investments following the negative impact it had on earnings, according to a report in Reuters. Julian Salisbury, chief investment officer of asset and wealth management at the firm told Reuters that it plans to reduce its positions over the next few years. "I would expect to see a meaningful decline from the current levels," Salisbury said. "It is not going to zero because we will continue to invest in and alongside funds, as opposed to individual deals on the balance sheet." The firm's alternative assets inc...