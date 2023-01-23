SCA unveils sweeping new rules for UAE domestic funds, 6 month's grace for foreign funds  

The UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority has issued a swathe of new decisions and regulations on domestic funds while also substantially changing the public distribution of foreign funds in the UAE. The industry is only just starting to comment on the decisions which were published in Arabic meaning verified translations must be digested by international players. The direction of travel for the SCA is to push for global asset managers to set up an onshore presence and establish onshore domestic public or private funds to target investors in the UAE in accordance with the new re...