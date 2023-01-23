France sticks with public register of beneficial owners despite EU court ruling

The French Government minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, has "decided to maintain general public access to data from the register of beneficial owners pending drawing all the consequences of the judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union". Bruno Le Maire said in a statement on 19 January: "France is strongly committed to the fight for the transparency of beneficial owners of companies. "Publicity and free access to the register of beneficial owners has been guaranteed as part of the transposition of the fifth European directive on the fig...