Advisers warned over Spain's new wealth tax on UK pensions

Advisers with clients thinking of moving to Spain need to be aware of their revised income tax and wealth tax positions, according to Jason Porter, director of specialist expat financial planning firm Blevins Franks and head of its European Emigration Advisory Service. In a briefing note, he said Spanish wealth tax is payable on the net value of most capital assets, including real estate, savings and investments, as well as personal items such as jewellery, art, antiques, cars. While exclusions include pension rights (other than purchased annuities), a May 2019 binding ruling from S...