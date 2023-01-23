Advisers warned over Spain's new wealth tax on UK pensions

Advisers with clients thinking of moving to Spain need to be aware of their revised income tax and wealth tax positions, according to Jason Porter, director of specialist expat financial planning firm Blevins Franks and head of its European Emigration Advisory Service. In a briefing note, he said Spanish wealth tax is payable on the net value of most capital assets, including real estate, savings and investments, as well as personal items such as jewellery, art, antiques, cars. While exclusions include pension rights (other than purchased annuities), a May 2019 binding ruling from S...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes