Jupiter merges, closes and overhauls four funds in January

In its continuing company overhaul, Jupiter Asset Management has outlined plans to merge or close on its website, detailing 12 ongoing or completed proposals so far, International Investment's sister brand Investment Week has reported. The fund group's new CEO Matthew Beesley announced at the firm's Q3 trading update in October that it would be embarking on a "fund rationalising programme", which would see around 25% of Jupiter's funds merged, closed or repositioned. Just this month, the firm has informed shareholders of four different funds of either a closure, change in investment ...