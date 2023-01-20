New British Virgin Islands law for virtual assets gives 'clarity to investors'  

The emergence and increasing popularity of virtual assets has been so rapid that it has been a challenge for regulation to keep pace. Millions of people now hold virtual assets. Previously, a lack of legislation or legal precedent means there has been limited control over digital assets and their ownership, say Michael Killourhy, Partner in BVI, and David Mathews, managing associate, Ogier. The most important consideration for cross-border investment, or indeed investment of any kind, is certainty. Previously, there was considerable uncertainty as the status and regulation of certain vi...