New British Virgin Islands law for virtual assets gives 'clarity to investors'  

The emergence and increasing popularity of virtual assets has been so rapid that it has been a challenge for regulation to keep pace. Millions of people now hold virtual assets. Previously, a lack of legislation or legal precedent means there has been limited control over digital assets and their ownership, say Michael Killourhy, Partner in BVI, and David Mathews, managing associate, Ogier. The most important consideration for cross-border investment, or indeed investment of any kind, is certainty. Previously, there was considerable uncertainty as the status and regulation of certain vi...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes