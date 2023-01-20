Cyprus revokes 222 golden passports to date over discredited citizenship scheme

The Cyprus government has so far stripped 222 investors and their family members of the now-closed citizenship by investment scheme. Widely reported by local media, deputy government spokeswoman Niovi Parisinou said on 18 January that the figure includes 63 investors and 159 of their relatives, including spouses, children and parents. The specific update from the island's council of ministers on 18 January was the upholding of its decision to rescind the citizenship of three further investors and six of their dependents, to give a total to date of 222 since the process of revocation...
