Young boxing talent helps recruit and inspire next gen financial advisers

Young professional boxers are being supported by deVere Group in order to help recruit and inspire the next generation of financial advisers. The global adviser firm confirmed the initiative in a statement on 19 January, that it is to sponsor and work alongside Jack Catterall, Laura Pain and Rhiannon Dixon throughout 2023. Catterall held the British light-welterweight title in 2017 and challenged for the undisputed light-welterweight title in February 2022. Pain is a 3-0 champion and former Team GB Boxer, and former hospital pharmacist Dixon is now a 7-0 professional boxer. James G...