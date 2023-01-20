Hargreaves Lansdown launches electronic voting system

Hargreaves Lansdown has launched a digital voting service to enable more of its customers to participate as active shareholders. The new service will allow shareholders to vote and attend meetings virtually, such as annual general meetings relating to their shareholdings via their HL account. This replaces the current system, which had a combination of phone calls to HL's help desk, webchats and emails. Proportion of UK active managers outperforming in 2022 was lower than usual It will be available for all eligible UK and EU shareholders on its platform. The votes will be cou...