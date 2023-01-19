Vanguard reportedly blocks climate groups from annual meeting

Vanguard has allegedly prevented climate partners from joining its annual institutional investor webinar. Even though their registration for the session was first approved by Vanguard, Sierra Club was obstructed from attending the session, the grassroots environmental organisation claims. When attempting to join the 12 January webinar, Sierra Club's access, along with other climate organisations, was blocked without explanation, according to Jessye Waxman, senior campaign representative at Sierra Club. Waxman tweeted: "Vanguard is currently hosting its annual webinar for instituti...