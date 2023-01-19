Brooks Macdonald COO, CFO and chief risk officer to depart

The chief financial officer, chief operating officer and chief risk officer of Brooks Macdonald are all set to leave the firm. CFO Ben Thorpe and COO Lynsey Cross will be departing the firm in the coming months, Brooks Macdonald said in an RNS notice today (19 January). Thorpe will leave the board immediately but will remain as CFO while a replacement is sought and a handover takes place. Thorpe was previously head of finance at Brewin Dolphin, before leaving the firm to become group CFO of Brooks Macdonald in August 2018. Before that, he held various positions at Standard Bank, Ba...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes