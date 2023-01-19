Brooks Macdonald COO, CFO and chief risk officer to depart

The chief financial officer, chief operating officer and chief risk officer of Brooks Macdonald are all set to leave the firm. CFO Ben Thorpe and COO Lynsey Cross will be departing the firm in the coming months, Brooks Macdonald said in an RNS notice today (19 January). Thorpe will leave the board immediately but will remain as CFO while a replacement is sought and a handover takes place. Thorpe was previously head of finance at Brewin Dolphin, before leaving the firm to become group CFO of Brooks Macdonald in August 2018. Before that, he held various positions at Standard Bank, Ba...