US-headquartered global investment bank gains DFSA licence for Middle East hub 

New York-headquartered investment bank Jefferies has received its licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to establish its Middle East headquarters in DIFC. A DIFC statement on 18 January said Jefferies has more than 40 offices around the world and ranks amongst the top 10 investment banks globally by market share. In recent years, Jefferies has advised on several notable advisory transactions in the region, including the acquisition of Envirotainer, a global provider of mission-critical cold chain transportation solutions for pharmaceuticals, by EQT Private Equity,...