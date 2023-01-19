Mediolanum International Funds hires Allianz GI veteran as head of multi management

The European asset management platform of Mediolanum Banking Group, Mediolanum International Funds (MIFL), has today announced the appointment of Giorgio Carlino as its new head of multi management. Based in Dublin, he will report directly to Christophe Jaubert, MIFL's chief investment officer (CIO). Carlino will be responsible for leading both the Manager Selection team, which identifies and monitors the best managers in the market, and the Multi-Manager Portfolio Management team, which is responsible for building portfolios through a combination of different delegate managers for ...