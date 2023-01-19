New London agency launches to better connect IFAs amid 'huge industry shifts'

A new communications agency, Speakeasy Communications, has launched within the financial services sector, offering public relations, crisis and reputation management, content marketing and corporate communications to help companies and sole traders within the industry. In addition to aiding businesses with building their online presence and reputations, with research indicating that over a third of projects fail as a result of bad communication, Speakeasy said in a statement that its approach is to set businesses up for success to ensure that their projects are delivered on time and on b...