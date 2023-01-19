More like Table Mountain than the Matterhorn?

2022 may come to be seen as the end of an era in economic policy terms. A prolonged period of low interest rates (initially in response to the banking crisis of 2008, more recently to combat the economic impact of the pandemic) had fostered speculative conditions in a range of investment markets, from government bonds (widely considered to be conservative investments) to the more speculative realms of some early-stage technology companies, crypto tokens and 'non-fungible tokens'. Investors embrace risk as volatility and recession hamper search for yield As the pandemic waned, a re...