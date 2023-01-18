Holborn Assets property arm joins forces with Centrick to target residential investments

Two real estate specialists Centrick and Holborn Property Developments Limited will work together as a sourcing and management partner, utilising its significant expertise in the residential sector to pinpoint developers and developments that present the very best investment potential. Holborn Property Developments said it worked with some of the most prestigious and well-renowned UK and international property developers, allowing it to offer clients an exclusive range of off-plan and completed developments. Bob Parker (pictured), chief executive of Holborn Assets, said: "The appointm...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes