Holborn Assets property arm joins forces with Centrick to target residential investments

Two real estate specialists Centrick and Holborn Property Developments Limited will work together as a sourcing and management partner, utilising its significant expertise in the residential sector to pinpoint developers and developments that present the very best investment potential. Holborn Property Developments said it worked with some of the most prestigious and well-renowned UK and international property developers, allowing it to offer clients an exclusive range of off-plan and completed developments. Bob Parker (pictured), chief executive of Holborn Assets, said: "The appointm...