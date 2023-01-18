Hong Kong wealth adviser acquires independent fund manager in Singapore 

Hong Kong-headquartered Leo Wealth has expanded into Singapore with the acquisition of Jachin Capital, an independent fund manager offering investment management solutions to accredited investors in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region. The acquisition expands Leo Wealth's presence in Asia beyond Hong Kong and Tokyo to better serve the evolving needs of high-net-worth and mass-affluent individuals in the region. The Singapore office will serve as the firm's operating base in the Southeast Asia region, enhancing its capabilities and expertise in comprehensive cross-border wealth mana...