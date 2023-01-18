Gold Coast and Dubai-based wealth manager launches tax division for Australian expats 

Australia-headquartered Atlas Wealth Management has launched a specialist service providing tax compliance and advisory services to Australian expats. The new division, Atlas Tax, aimed at Australian expats around the world, will sit alongside its established financial planning, asset management and mortgages In a statement, the firm said Ben Turner is named managing director of Atlas Tax and will lead the team providing tax agent services for its clients. "With almost two decades of experience in Big 4 accounting and legal firms advising clients on their expat tax obligations, Be...