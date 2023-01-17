Dynamic Planner links with Quilter FP in long-term partnership

Advisers who are part of the Quilter Financial Planning network will now have access to Dynamic Planner after the two organisations agreed a long-term partnership. Quilter advisers will gain access to the full suite of Dynamic Planner software while Quilter will benefit from Dynamic Planner's "product governance target market and panelling functionality, which along with a shared consumer-focused culture, will support them in meeting the new Consumer Duty". It said it already worked closely with Quilter Investors, Quilter Cheviot and its customer proposition team. Dynamic Planner s...