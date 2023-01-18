Rathbones headhunts BNY Mellon's Anne-Marie McConnon for newly created role

Rathbones Group has hired Anne-Marie McConnon as its chief client officer. McConnon will join the FTSE 250 firm in May this year, reporting to Paul Stockton, group CEO, in the newly created role. She will also be a member of the group's executive committee. McConnon joins from BNY Mellon Investment Management, where she worked for 10 years, most recently as chief client experience officer. Rathbones taps Charles Stanley for DFM specialist within distribution team The new hire was a joint winner for Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year award at Investment Week's Women...