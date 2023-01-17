South African wealth manager launches first offshore product on Irish UCITS platform 

South African wealth manager, Saffron Wealth, has launched its first offshore income product on the Prescient Global Funds ICAV in Ireland. Offering daily liquidity, the fund will also be available to South African investors through a feeder fund with Boutique Collective Investments. The dollar-denominated portfolio has a wide investment universe, with a benchmark of the SOFR three-month rate (Libor's replacement) plus 3%. The fund may invest in fixed or floating rate bonds and notes, credit linked notes, convertible bonds (including up to 10% of net assets in contingent convertib...