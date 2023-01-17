South African wealth manager launches first offshore product on Irish UCITS platform 

South African wealth manager, Saffron Wealth, has launched its first offshore income product on the Prescient Global Funds ICAV in Ireland. Offering daily liquidity, the fund will also be available to South African investors through a feeder fund with Boutique Collective Investments. The dollar-denominated portfolio has a wide investment universe, with a benchmark of the SOFR three-month rate (Libor's replacement) plus 3%. The fund may invest in fixed or floating rate bonds and notes, credit linked notes, convertible bonds (including up to 10% of net assets in contingent convertib...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes