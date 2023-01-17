EU commission ban plan under fire from raft of financial trade associations and Germany 

Mark Battersby
clock • 4 min read

A group of financial sector associations including Insurance Europe have written jointly to the European Commission to highlight the fact that the impact of an EU-wide ban on commission would vary greatly across member states; could negatively impact consumers in countries with a commission-based model; and severely undermine the goals of the EU's Retail Investment Strategy (RIS). The growing pressure on the EC includes a letter from Germany's finance minister Christian Lindner saying that a ban on commission-based sales of financial products from banks and insurers would be a "serious s...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Mark Battersby
Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

Editor at International Investment

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Cayman Islands crypto lender fined $45m by SEC over unregistered US product   

New British Virgin Islands law for virtual assets gives 'clarity to investors'  