EU commission ban plan under fire from raft of financial trade associations and Germany 

A group of financial sector associations including Insurance Europe have written jointly to the European Commission to highlight the fact that the impact of an EU-wide ban on commission would vary greatly across member states; could negatively impact consumers in countries with a commission-based model; and severely undermine the goals of the EU's Retail Investment Strategy (RIS). The growing pressure on the EC includes a letter from Germany's finance minister Christian Lindner saying that a ban on commission-based sales of financial products from banks and insurers would be a "serious s...