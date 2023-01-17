China's population falls for the first time in six decades

The population of China has fallen for the first time in 60 years, dropping by 850,000 over the course of 2022. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the birth rate has reached its lowest point since records began over than 70 years ago, down to 6.77 for every 1,000 people. In 2019, the birth rate was 10.41 per 1,000 people. The number of women of childbearing age, which is defined by the country as women between the ages of 15 and 49, also fell by over four million last year. China loosens zero-Covid policies to boost economy amid severe protests It has been described...
