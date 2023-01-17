Natixis IM appoints head of international distribution

Natixis Investment Managers has promoted Fabrice Chemouny to head of international distribution at the firm. Chemouny first joined the firm in 2000, moving from CDC IXIS Group to become a senior analyst. He then shifted to the international strategy and marketing team in 2003 as its head, before taking on a role as head of business development and affiliate coordination and later global head of institutional sales. Before taking on this new role, he served as head of Asia Pacific. Natixis IM appoints new heads of UK sales and global financial institutions Chemouny will report to...
