M&G appoints asset management CEO

Kathleen Gallagher
clock • 1 min read

M&G has appointed Joseph Pinto as the new chief executive officer of its asset management business.  Pinto, who comes from Natixis Investment Managers, will be responsible for all investment capabilities and the distribution, operations and proposition management of the asset management part of the business. He will join the firm in March this year and become part of the company's executive committee, reporting to Andrea Rossi, group CEO. Rossi said that Pinto "brings to M&G a profound understanding of client needs and how they have evolved through changing economic conditions".  ...

