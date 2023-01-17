M&G appoints asset management CEO

M&G has appointed Joseph Pinto as the new chief executive officer of its asset management business. Pinto, who comes from Natixis Investment Managers, will be responsible for all investment capabilities and the distribution, operations and proposition management of the asset management part of the business. He will join the firm in March this year and become part of the company's executive committee, reporting to Andrea Rossi, group CEO. Rossi said that Pinto "brings to M&G a profound understanding of client needs and how they have evolved through changing economic conditions". ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes