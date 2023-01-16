Allspring GIobal Investments opens Hong Kong office

Allspring Global Investments, a leading independent asset manager with $463bn in assets under management, today (16 January) announced the opening of its new office in Hong Kong and the appointment of Linda Luk as head of sales for North Asia. Luk joins Allspring with almost 30 years' experience working in the investment industry, leading distribution, and marketing activities across the region. She will be responsible for executing Allspring's sales strategy and servicing clients in Hong Kong, China, and Taiwan. Before joining Allspring, she served as a managing director and ch...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes