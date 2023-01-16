Allspring GIobal Investments opens Hong Kong office

Allspring Global Investments, a leading independent asset manager with $463bn in assets under management, today (16 January) announced the opening of its new office in Hong Kong and the appointment of Linda Luk as head of sales for North Asia. Luk joins Allspring with almost 30 years' experience working in the investment industry, leading distribution, and marketing activities across the region. She will be responsible for executing Allspring's sales strategy and servicing clients in Hong Kong, China, and Taiwan. Before joining Allspring, she served as a managing director and ch...