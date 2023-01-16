IFGL names former Standard Life veteran as chief technology officer

Greg Watson has joined IFGL in the newly created role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) - a role that will also have a seat on the IFGL Executive Committee. Watson has 30 years' IT experience within international financial services. In his previous role, Greg was the CTO at Sainsbury's Bank, based in Edinburgh. Prior to that, he spent 24 years with Standard Life, including spells leading the Technology Architecture team in Standard Life's Canadian operation in Montreal and as Chief Architect of SL's German business. Watson said: "I was attracted to the international nature of the IFG...