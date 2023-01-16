Odey Asset Management sees profits cut in half

Odey Asset Management saw profits fall to £18.8m in the year to 5 April 2022, compared to £39.7m a year earlier. In accounts filed at Companies House, the asset manager revealed that a sharp drop in performance fees, falling from £39.8m to £15.7m. Management fees continued to rise however, from £16.9m to £20.3m. Assets under management have still continued to rise for the firm, up to $3.8bn in the previous year, from $3.6bn a year earlier. Odey closes $1bn of funds to new money The asset manager saw its income from both the UK and US more than half, with the former falling f...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes