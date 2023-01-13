Baillie Gifford's Tom Slater owns up to 'humbling' 2022

Tom Slater, manager of the £13.8bn Scottish Mortgage investment trust, has acknowledged that last year was "humbling" after Baillie Gifford lost more than $14bn on its Tesla and Shopify holdings. Speaking at an investor forum in London, Slater, who has co-managed the UK's largest trust since 2015, said it had been a "mistake" to assume that shifts in consumer behaviour during the pandemic would stick. He also admitted they were "slow to recognise the significance of the shattering in Sino-US relations". Tesla, which has seen its share price drop by 66.5% in the last year, accordi...