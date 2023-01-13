Pension pot of £645,000 required for comfortable retirement lifestyle 

New calculations from Quilter, the wealth manager and financial adviser, have found that for a single person to achieve a comfortable lifestyle in retirement they must have a pension of pot of £645,000. The new calculations are based on the PLSA's Retirement Living Standards research which was updated to account for the cost of living. The research reveals how much people will now need in retirement to achieve a minimum, moderate or comfortable retirement lifestyle. A comfortable retirement requires a single person to have an annual income (net of tax) of £26,700 per year on top of th...