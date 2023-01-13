People Moves: Stonehage Fleming, Evelyn Partners, ABN Investment Sols, Global Private Capital Association, Allspring GI, Socius FO

Stonehage Fleming Stonehage Fleming has appointed Carol Mote as global head of human resources and a member of the group executive committee. Mote has over 20 years' experience as a senior human resources professional specialising in HR transformations, cultural change and employee relations. She has also acted as a strategic adviser leading M&A transactions from a people perspective. She first joined Stonehage Fleming as interim global head of human resources in July 2022. Prior to joining Stonehage Fleming, she was a managing director and senior director for professional serv...