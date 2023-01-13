JPMAM makes series of portfolio manager changes

JP Morgan Asset Management has made a number of portfolio manager changes to its equity funds, according to a document posted to its website. Three changes came into effect on 30 December. The Global Growth fund saw the removal of Alex Stanic, who was replaced by Rajesh Tanna. He will work with Caroline Keen on the fund. According to the fund's latest factsheet, the $324.4m fund was down 38.5% in 2022, while the MSCI All Country World Growth index was down 28.6%. Stanic was also previously named on the JP Morgan Global Unconstrained Equity fund, however, according to the website T...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes