JPMAM makes series of portfolio manager changes

JP Morgan Asset Management has made a number of portfolio manager changes to its equity funds, according to a document posted to its website. Three changes came into effect on 30 December. The Global Growth fund saw the removal of Alex Stanic, who was replaced by Rajesh Tanna. He will work with Caroline Keen on the fund. According to the fund's latest factsheet, the $324.4m fund was down 38.5% in 2022, while the MSCI All Country World Growth index was down 28.6%. Stanic was also previously named on the JP Morgan Global Unconstrained Equity fund, however, according to the website T...