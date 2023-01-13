Former footballer jailed for £15m investment scam targeting family

A former Charlton Athletic footballer who convinced up to 100 friends and family members to invest more than £15m in a foreign currency exchange scheme has been jailed, say the City of London Police. London-based Richard Rufus was sentenced to seven and a half years imprisonment at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday (12 January), after being found guilty of four counts of fraud by false representation, money laundering and one count of carrying out a regulated activity without authorisation after a four week-long trial. Formerly a player with Charlton Athletic Football Club, Rufus cla...