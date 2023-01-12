Cost of UK pension tax relief rises to £27bn, HMRC figures reveal

The cost of pension tax relief has risen to £27bn in 2022/23, according to government figures released today (12 January). The figures from HM Revenue & Customs show the estimated cost of income tax relief on pension contributions in the 2022-23 tax year is likely to be around £5bn higher than five years ago, and will now constitute around 1.1% of gross domestic product. Source: HMRC Non-structural tax relief statistics (January 2023), Section 7.15 According to Lane Clark and Peacock (LCP), the figures should be welcomed as evidence of the success of auto enrolment (AE), which ...
