Malta and Greece react to EU concerns over low level of frozen Russian assets 

Greece and Malta have responded to reported concerns by the EU that they are not sanctioning enough Russian assets in light of the war in Ukraine. They responded after an EU spokesperson was quoted by Reuters saying that Malta and Greece did not appear to be doing enough to enforce the sanctions against Russia. According to the report, quoting an EU document, Malta had frozen less than €150,000 in Russian assets, the lowest of all the member states. "Either they don't have much, or they are not doing their job. Or they have done something but not communicated to us even though t...