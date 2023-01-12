AXA IM launches plastic and waste transition fund

AXA Investment Managers has launched a fund dedicated to plastic and waste transition to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the responsible consumption and production goal. The AXA WF ACT Plastic & Waste Transition Equity QI fund invests in companies that are aligned with UN SDG 12, which promotes responsible consumption & production, including methods such as limiting plastic use or maintaining efficient waste management practices. AXA said that it expects plastic and waste transition to drive long term investment opportunities in segments of the market such a...
