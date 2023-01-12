BlackRock plans to cut 500 jobs worldwide - reports

BlackRock is planning to cut 500 jobs worldwide, the company has said in an internal memo, according to reports. The memo, which was first seen by Business Insider, came from CEO Larry Fink and president Rob Kapito. "This week, after meaningful headcount growth in recent years, we are making some changes to the size and shape of our workforce," the memo said on Wednesday (11 January). "As a result of these steps, about 500 (or less than 3%) of our colleagues will be leaving BlackRock as we reallocate resources to our most critical growth opportunities." The firm's headcount h...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes