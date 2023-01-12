L&G hires top duo from Aegon AM to launch US real estate equity platform

Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets (LGIM RA) has hired two senior executives from Aegon Asset Management for newly-created positions within LGIM America (LGIMA) to support the launch of a dedicated real estate equity platform in the US market. In a statement on 12 January, it named Alexia Gottschalch as head of real estate equity, US, and Tim Watson as head of investment and portfolio management, US Real Estate Equity These hires would bolster LGIM RA's expansion into the real estate equity sector within LGIM America, building on the solid foundations established in th...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes