L&G hires top duo from Aegon AM to launch US real estate equity platform

Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets (LGIM RA) has hired two senior executives from Aegon Asset Management for newly-created positions within LGIM America (LGIMA) to support the launch of a dedicated real estate equity platform in the US market. In a statement on 12 January, it named Alexia Gottschalch as head of real estate equity, US, and Tim Watson as head of investment and portfolio management, US Real Estate Equity These hires would bolster LGIM RA's expansion into the real estate equity sector within LGIM America, building on the solid foundations established in th...