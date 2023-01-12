Isio to acquire Deloitte UK's pensions business

Isio has announced it has reached an agreement for the acquisition of Deloitte Total Reward and Benefits (DTRB), Deloitte UK's pensions advisory business. The transaction, which is subject to approval from the Financial Conduct Authority, will see the DTRB's workforce of 200 individuals join forces with the existing Isio team to create one of the biggest pensions advisory businesses in the country, consisting of 1000 employees in nine locations across the UK. The combined business will see revenues increase by around £25m to approximately £140m, making it one of the top 5 biggest pens...