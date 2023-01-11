Franklin Templeton appoints CIO for combined global equity business

Franklin Templeton has appointed Manraj Sekhon as chief investment officer of Templeton Global Equity Investments as Alan Bartlett departs. Sekhon will lead both Templeton Global Equity Group and Franklin Templeton Emerging Market Equity effective from 31 March. The current CIO of Templeton Global Equity Group, Alan Bartlett, is leaving the firm to "move on to the next phase of his career". In early 2022 Sekhon was named head of Templeton Global Equity Investments, which combined Templeton Global Equity Group (TGEG) and Franklin Templeton Emerging Market Equity (FT EME) under one ...