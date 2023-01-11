UK parliamentary committee urgently calls for HMRC to stop failure to collect 5% of tax owed 

The UK's HMRC collected £731.1bn in taxes and duties in 2021-22, the highest on record, reflecting the end of the acute phase of the pandemic. But in a report today (11 January) the UK parliament's Public Accounts Committee said HMRC is still not deploying the resources required to maximise the tax revenues it collects or provide an acceptable level of customer service. At a time of huge strain for the public finances £42 billion is owed in unpaid tax, and HMRC is failing to collect around 5% of the tax it is owed each year. In an historic cost of living crisis, HMRC must target...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes