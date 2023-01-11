Tabula launches first Gulf Cooperation Council Government Bond ETF

Tabula Investment Management has launched the world's first Gulf Cooperation Council government bond ETF. The Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF aims to offer exposure to government bonds issued by six GCC countries: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait. It tracks the ICE Gulf Cooperation Council Government Bond ex-144a index, which was developed by Tabula and is composed of around 100 AA- to B-rated government bonds denominated in US dollars. Tabula's index has a 25% country cap and to be included bonds require a minimum one year maturity and a minimum amou...