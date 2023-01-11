Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners elects new worldwide chair  

The Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) has elected Tony Pitcher TEP, Chair of the Jersey Board of Altum Group, as worldwide Chair of STEP from 1 January 2023. STEP is a global professional body, comprising lawyers, accountants, trustees, financial planners and other practitioners that help families plan for their futures. With more than 21,000 members worldwide, STEP's mission is to inspire confidence in families planning their assets across generations. Full STEP members, like Pitcher, are known as TEPs. They are internationally recognised as experts in their field,...