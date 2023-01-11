RBC Wealth Management to close Guernsey office 

RBC Wealth Management is to close its Guernsey office, affecting 89 employees on the island. The crown dependency-based business said in a statement on 10 January that the closure was part of a plan to centralise the business, mainly in Jersey and other centres and that this would take up to two years to complete. RBC Wealth Management said it "has made the difficult decision to close its office in Guernsey following a review of its business and centralise all relevant activity, predominantly in Jersey and other centres. The firm expects the full closure, and transition of client bus...
