European insurtech Lumera joins GRiD

Lumera has become the latest firm to join the industry body for group risk, Group Risk Development (GRiD). Lumera is a European insurtech company, headquartered in Sweden, providing digital solutions for the life and pensions industry in the UK via it's London base. As part of its new membership, Lumera will be granted access GriD's to research, training, networking, and insight from industry leaders. Lumera stated it views a "strong cultural fit" between the organisations, including a "common goal" to promote the value of providing financial protection to employees, as well as sup...