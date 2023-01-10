M&G raises €578m for new European property fund

M&G has raised €578m for a new European property fund, aiming to build off the firm's £1.3bn UK residential property investment strategy. The M&G European Living Property fund invests in student, private rented sector and retirement housing, and aims to provide investors with index-linked rental income, house price exposure and geographical diversification. M&G maintains redemption delays on £4.6bn Secured Property fund The fund's UK counterpart has provided about 3,500 rental homes to date. Launching with €578m in capital, funding for the European strategy comes from a €400 mi...

