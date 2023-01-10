People Moves: KPMG, Julius Baer, Crestbridge, Union Bancaire Privée, Nomura, Broadstone, KGAL

KPMG KPMG has appointed Robert Ptaszynski as its head for the digital & innovation and managed services teams, based in firm's head office in Riyadh. With extensive international experience in digital business transformation and building strategic alliances, he has grown to be a leading voice in the global technology advisory community. Ptaszynski served as Head of Digital Global Industries and Geographical Lead for Accenture Digital Practice across Western Europe, cross-industry, with key account responsibility within financial services, manufacturing and communications. Th...